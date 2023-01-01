Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis is not paying child support

Olivia Wilde has claimed that her ex Jason Sudeikis has not paid her child support.



According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Don't Worry Darling director has asked a Los Angeles judge to order her ex to pay her child support.



The pair split in November 2020 after nine years together. They share two children: eight-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy.



"Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter," Wilde wrote in her recent filing. "While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs."



She also claimed that Sudeikis was wealthier than her, so he should pay her legal fees. The Blast reports that this was a standard request for California disputes.



"I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living. I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct," the director continued. "While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income. I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this."