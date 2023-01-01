Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she quit acting

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed why she quit acting.



After finding fame with Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines in 2013, Emily swiftly landed roles in movies such as 2014's Gone Girl, 2015's We Are Your Friends and 2018's I Feel Pretty.



However, she has not appeared in a movie since Lying and Stealing in 2019, and she revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she has basically quit acting.



"I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I'm an artist performing and this is my outlet.' I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, 'Does she have anything else other than her (breasts)?'" she explained of her acting career.



After Gone Girl, in which she played Ben Affleck's onscreen mistress, Emily and her team began working on finding characters that would prove she was a "serious actress with longevity". However, by early 2020, she became fed up with making herself "digestible to powerful men in Hollywood" and fired her acting agent, commercial rep and manager.



"I didn't trust them," the 31-year-old stated. "I was like, 'I can handle receiving phone calls. I'm gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.'"



While she is now largely focused on modelling and her High Low podcast, the My Body author revealed that she last auditioned for Ruben Östlund's Oscar-nominated movie Triangle of Sadness, which was released last year, but she lost the role of model Yaya to the late Charlbi Dean.