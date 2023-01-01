Lance Reddick's family disputes cause of death report

Lance Reddick's family has disputed his reported cause of death.



On Thursday, editors at TMZ published the John Wick star's death certificate, which listed ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as his immediate causes of death.



Hours later, Reddick's lawyer James Hornstein issued a statement on behalf of the actor's widow Stephanie Reddick in which he insisted the coroner's declaration on the death certificate was not proven by an autopsy.



"No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions," read the statement, reports People.



"Lance was the most physically fit person I've ever known. He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle."



The statement concluded, "On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."



The Wire actor passed away on 17 March at the age of 60.