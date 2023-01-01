Hunter King addresses 'rude' lip filler speculation

Hunter King has responded to trolls who accused her of getting lip fillers.



After receiving comments on her recent "white eyeliner hack" post claiming that she'd gotten lip fillers, The Young and the Restless alum took to her Instagram Story with a response to the rumour.



"After my last post and all the negative comments I just wanted to address something. No, I don't have any lip filler but even if I did, I don't think that people should feel so comfortable commenting such rude things about people's appearance," the actress wrote. "Keep your negative comments to yourself. I (don't know) who raised people to think it's okay to spew such negativity."



Calling the accusation "rude" and "hurtful", Hunter said, "I personally don't get lip filler (my lips are just extra swollen in the mornings for some reason?). But for anyone who does, good for you!"



The 29-year-old, who is the older sister of actress Joey King, concluded, "Do what makes YOU happy! And for the love of god can we all just be kind? The world needs more of that. That's all... Rant over."