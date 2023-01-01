Tetris producer Henk Rogers 'cried' when he saw the movie based on his famous video game

Henk Rogers "cried" when he saw the 'Tetris' movie.

The 69-year-old entrepreneur secured the rights to the classic video game - which sees players match descending coloured pieces in order to clear them from the screen before it fills up - in the early 1980s and admitted that he was moved to tears by the new biopic, in which he is played by Taron Egerton.

He told Collider: "Well, for me, I remember I cried several times during the movie, and I don’t cry easily, but I was moved, you know? There was the bit where my wife comes home with my daughter, and she has to sing?

"Oh my gosh, that was so touching. Yeah, how can you not cry during that scene? But, I was blown away by the movie. It’s a movie! It’s not a documentary, it’s a movie. It’s a story, and you want to call it a thriller on steroids, whatever you want to call it, it’s a movie. It’s a real movie."

Henk was joined by Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov in the interview, who noted that he was "very proud" of his game and was "touched" by how the story of how it came to be had made it to the screen.

He said: "Yes, and I feel very proud of my game, you know? This is a movie about Tetris, and the fact that they take the most important of the business life of my game is so touching for me. So, finally, finally, the very small kind of stuff, which takes a couple moments of your time, and now it’s on the screen, it’s the big culture. That makes me proud."

'Tetris' is streaming now on Apple +.