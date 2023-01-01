NEWS Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up.



On Saturday, editors at Entertainment Tonight claimed the Blank Space hitmaker and British actor had parted ways "a few weeks ago" after six years of dating.



A source insisted the split was "not dramatic" and noted that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why (Joe) hasn't been spotted at any shows".



Taylor kicked off her The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona last month and is next set to perform in Tampa, Florida on 13 April.



Representatives for the superstar have not yet commented on the report.



Taylor, 33, and Joe have always kept details of their relationship under wraps, though back in April 2022, the Conversations with Friends star rejected engagement rumours.



"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," the 32-year-old quipped. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."



Taylor and Joe started dating in September 2016.