JoJo Siwa hits back at Candace Owens over comments about sexuality

JoJo Siwa has responded to Candace Owens's accusation that she lied about her sexuality.

Last week, conservative commentator Candace posted a video via Twitter in which she claimed the 19-year-old dancer had pretended to be queer.

"I don't believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she's desperate for attention," she said, referencing a TikTok in which JoJo opened up about realising she didn't like men. "It's very clear to me she did that video for attention. She got attention because it's a great way to find a community of victims."

The clip was captioned, "Is JoJo Siwa lying about being a lesbian for attention?"

A few days later, JoJo clapped back at Candace in her own Twitter message.

"I haven't watched the video yet... But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f**k off," she fired.

JoJo posted a video to TikTok in October 2022 telling fans that she first realised she was gay after hearing Demi Lovato's Cool for the Summer, watching Jenna Dewan's Lip Sync Battle performance, and not wanting to be intimate with a man during a date.