Charlie Day's 'biggest regret' over Ray Liotta's final film

Charlie Day's "biggest regret" is that Ray Liotta did not live to see the reaction to their new movie 'Fool's Paradise'.



The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star wrote and directed the comedy which features Ray - who died in May 2022 aged 67 - alongside actors including Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Ken Jeong, Edie Falco and John Malkovich but he passedaway 12 months before the film's release - and Charlie feels bad about the delays which meant the actor never got to see the project hit cinemas.



Speaking on an episode of 'Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist', Day explained: "My biggest regret is that Ray is not going to get to see the audience see him.



"Ray would text me every three months like: 'Hey, man, what's going on with that movie we did? When is it getting out?' And I would say: 'Ray, I'm so sorry. I'm stuck back doing 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.' I have to deliver this season and as soon as I wrap, I'm going to get back into the editing room, so everything's on hold'."



He added of Liotta's turn in the movie: "He delivers a performance that is, in my mind. I won't say it's 'Goodfellas' good, but it's Ray Liotta good. It's up to his standards of what he can do well."



The movie is about a long-suffering publicist - played by Ken Jeong - who struggles to get his temperamental actor client out of his trailer and onto set. He stumbles across a man recently released from a mental health who resembled the actor - played by Day - and sets out on a mission to transform him into a movie star.



In the film, Liotta played a powerful Hollywood producer while Beckinsale was cast as a "leading lady".



'Fool's Paradise' is slated to hit cinemas on May 12.