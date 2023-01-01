Jamie Lee Curtis voices support for Karol G over 'disrespectful' magazine cover

Jamie Lee Curtis has applauded Karol G for standing up for herself over a recent magazine photoshoot.

Following the release of the latest edition of GQ Mexico last week, the Colombian singer-songwriter took to Instagram to claim that her cover image had been Photoshopped without her permission and insisted that the portrayal did not “represent” her.

On Sunday, Jamie shared the cover on her own Instagram account and commended Karol – real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro – for calling out the alleged digital alterations to her appearance.

“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress wrote. “We are human beings. We are not AI (artificial intelligence) and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

Jamie noted that she was “very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval” and also commended the likes of Justine Bateman and Andie MacDowell for speaking out over unobtainable standards of beauty in the entertainment industry.

“The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bulls**t," the 64-year-old added.

Editors at GQ Mexico have not yet responded to Karol’s allegations.