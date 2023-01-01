Britt Robertson and Paul Floyd wed

Britt Robertson has announced that she and Paul Floyd married.



In a Sunday Instagram post, the Tomorrowland star revealed that she and her fiancé of the past year had married in a Los Angeles ceremony.



“Worlds collide,” Britt captioned a series of photos from the wedding. “What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was.”



Other stars including Kristoffer Polaha, Holland Roden, Phoebe Tonkin, Shelley Hennig, Thomas Dekker, Hannah Marks, Liz Tigelaar, and Ellie Reed attended the event, according to Just Jared.



“My first-ever TV kid got married yesterday and it was a big, beautiful, fun day,” Kristoffer wrote on Instagram afterwards, referencing his and Britt’s time together on Life Unexpected. “Baze was proud, so was I!”



He added, “Such a joy to share the day with (Liz Tigelaar) and my family. We love you (Britt Robertson).



“Welcome to the family (Paul Floyd).”



Britt announced her engagement to Paul in May last year. Previously, the actress dated Dylan O’Brien from 2012 to 2018 after meeting on the set of The First Time.