Lena Dunham 'grateful' for five years of sobriety

In a Monday Instagram post, the Girls star announced that she had been sober for five years.



“5 years ago today, I set foot - trembling like a little kid - into treatment for substance misuse. My parents hugged me goodbye, I changed into house slippers and there I was,” Lena recounted, captioning a series of throwback photos of herself. “The struggle with addiction hit me little by little, then all at once. It’s a cliché for a reason - asking for help was the hardest part.”



The actress and writer recounted her journey to sobriety and sent a message of hope to fans who may be struggling with addiction as she did.



“Each step from there got easier. And ease was always the goal - ease in my body, ease in my restless mind and the ease to exist in moments of pain, anxiety and uncertainty without reaching for a solution that seemed to help in the moment but pulled me further away from the people I love and the life that I wanted,” she wrote. “The last 5 years have been the happiest of my time on earth so far (at least this time around!) They’ve been full of work, love, complexity and- yes- pain.”



Lena continued, “Facing all of that without medicating myself in unhealthy ways has given me a sturdy baseline and new tools. 5 years ago all of this was impossible to imagine…



“Every day is a lesson I am lucky to learn, and I don’t take it for granted. So especially today, I am grateful.”