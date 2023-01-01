Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to voice Wario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to voice Wario in a potential sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

While speaking to GameSpot for a recent interview, the School of Rock star revealed that he was already thinking about a follow-up to the new animated feature, in which he voices the character of Bowser. However, he noted that Bowser might be replaced in future instalments by other Mario villains, such as Wario.

"It's not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie," Jack mused. "They may do the same thing."

He suggested, "You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

Pedro has not yet responded to Jack's suggestion.

The actor recently portrayed Joel Miller in The Last of Us and can be currently seen as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, also featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Anya Taylor-Joy, was released in cinemas on Friday and smashed box office records by taking $377 million (£304 million) in its opening weekend. The impressive haul breaks the records for opening weekends for both video game adaptations and animated films.