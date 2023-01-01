The Beckhams celebrate son Brooklyn's first wedding anniversary to Nicola Peltz

Victoria and David Beckham recently celebrated the first wedding anniversary of their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz.

On Sunday, Victoria posted a picture on Instagram showing her and David posing with the happy couple and a cake.

The 48-year-old wrote, "It is very special for us to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham."

Nicola, 28, responded in the comments section by writing, "Today was so fun! We love you so much," followed by two heart emojis.

The celebration and the subsequent exchange put to rest rumours suggesting a feud between Victoria and her daughter-in-law.

The Bates Motel actress posted more photos from the occasion on her account and added, "I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle... I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you."

Brooklyn also celebrated the special day by posting a photo of himself and his wife kissing in the middle of a shopping mall.

"One year ago today, I married my best friend xx. I am so lucky to call you my wife x. You are everything to me, and I feel like the luckiest person on this planet to wake up next to your beautiful face every morning," he wrote in the caption.

Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship dates back to October 2019, although they did not make it official on Instagram until January 2020.

On 9 April 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged vows at an elegant black-tie ceremony held on the family estate of the Holidate star in Palm Beach, Florida.