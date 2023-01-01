Kathy Griffin celebrates after MRI scan 'comes back clean'

Kathy Griffin celebrated her recent MRI scan "coming back clean" on Monday.



The 62-year-old comedian, who beat lung cancer in December 2021, posted a picture on Instagram on Sunday showing her sitting in a hospital hallway, bundled in a blanket and wearing a face mask.



In the caption, Griffin wrote, "Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI," without providing any additional information about the purpose of her visit.



The comments section was filled with love and support for Griffin. Debra Messing wrote, "Honey!" while Rosanna Arquette commented, "What’s up ? Are you ok. Love you."



Sharon Stone, who had tumours removed from her breasts in the '90s and suffered a stroke in 2001, shared that she too had recently undergone an MRI by writing, "Got mine last week."



Griffin updated her fans on the results on Monday. She posted a video showing her strutting around in a green dress to the tune of I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown.



On top of the clip, she wrote, "When Your MRI Comes Back CLEAN!" In the caption, she added, "#Grateful #cancersurvivor #lungcancer."



In the comments, Stone also confirmed that her MRI scan came back clean.



Griffin was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in August 2021 and had to get a part of her left lung removed. That December, she announced she was cancer-free.