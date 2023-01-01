Gillian Anderson swiftly shuts down The Crown report

Gillian Anderson has shut down a report suggesting she refused to return for The Crown's sixth and final season.



Over the weekend, The Sun reported that the makers of Netflix's royal drama had been forced to rewrite their scripts after The X-Files star refused to reprise her role as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the final chapter.



Anderson swiftly shut down the rumour on Twitter on Monday by retweeting a related article and writing, "Absolute b**locks."



In addition, a spokesperson for Netflix insisted in a statement, "Gillian Anderson was never intended to return as Margaret Thatcher."



Anderson portrayed the British politician in season four of the series and won Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Emmy awards for her performance.



According to the initial report, The Crown screenwriters had hoped for Thatcher to appear in an episode covering Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's golden wedding anniversary but Anderson was unable to return due to "scheduling issues".



Season six stars Imelda Staunton as The Queen, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, Dominic West as their son Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.



The season began production in September 2022 and filming is expected to end around May or June. A release date has not yet been announced.