Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly engaged to marry her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.



The Stranger Things actress posted a black-and-white photo showing her smiling from ear to ear while in the arms of her boyfriend, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, on Instagram on Monday. A sparkler could be clearly seen on her left ring finger in the beachside snap.



In the caption, the 19-year-old quoted Taylor Swift's 2019 song Lover by writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."



On his Instagram account, Jake posted two additional photos from their beachside trip, including one of them looking into each other's eyes, and simply wrote, "Forever" with a heart emoji.



The Enola Holmes star first sparked speculation she was engaged in March after she flashed a glimpse of a rock on her finger while posing behind the wheel of a convertible car in an Instagram photo.



Millie and Jake, 20, were first linked in June 2021 and they made the relationship Instagram official that November. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March 2022 and he has since joined her for the premieres of Stranger Things season four and Enola Holmes 2.



On 1 January, Millie reflected on 2022 and called Jake her "partner for life".



"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us," she wrote.