Jeremy Renner was 'kicked out' of first hospital following snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has revealed he was "kicked out" of the first hospital he was admitted to after his snowplough accident.

The 52-year-old actor was airlifted to a Nevada hospital on 1 January after he was run over by his snowplough outside of his home.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the Avengers actor revealed that he kept "trying to get out of the hospital" as soon as he was admitted, and that he actually got "kicked out of" his first intensive care unit (ICU).

"First of all, they put you on so many drugs," he explained. "It was an 'under construction' sort of ICU, they weren't done with the ICU area when I got there so they put me in like a janitor's closet. It's a VIP thing but it had no bathroom in it and I'm like, the lights are flicking, everyone here's moaning like they're dying in the ICU, it's like a haunted house... It's a creepy haunted house, I'm like I want out of this place, I'm not gonna get better here."

The Hawkeye star admitted he was going to return to that hospital this week "to apologise to every one of those nurses".

Renner underwent multiple surgeries and was hospitalised for just over two weeks, during which time medics kept discovering more broken bones. He estimated that he broke "35 or so" bones in total.

Looking at the positives that came out of the accident, Renner noted that it helped him lose 20 pounds, quit smoking, and freed up his schedule.

"My year was pretty jammed up until I got crushed. Now, I'm like, no one can mess with me, I'm free," he joked. "I haven't had a smoke since then. The easiest way to quit smoking. I couldn't imagine not doing that and quitting smoking, I'd be a wreck of a human, but because I almost killed myself, I didn't even think about smoking, it was easy peasy."

Renner appeared on the show to promote his Disney+ series Rennervations, which premieres on Wednesday.