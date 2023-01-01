Eva Mendes feels uncomfortable attending red carpets with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has explained why she and her partner Ryan Gosling don't attend red carpet events together.

Earlier this month, the actress posted behind-the-scenes photos and a montage of clips to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Place Beyond the Pines, which she and Ryan filmed around the time they started dating in 2011.

While they appeared on red carpets together to promote the movie, they have not done so since, and Eva recently explained why to an Instagram user.

The fan told Eva that she hopes to see the couple on the red carpet promoting his upcoming movie Barbie, and the star replied, "What a cool comment, thank you. But we don't do those things together. Like these photos I've been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it's already out there (sic).

"For those who may catch me in a 'lie,' we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

Another user asked why attending public events together made her uneasy, and the Hitch actress responded, "By 'not comfortable', I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I'm still dying to do another movie with him though."

When she celebrated the movie's anniversary earlier this month, the 49-year-old revealed that she did not meet Ryan on the set of the drama.

"We did not meet on set," she wrote beside the montage reel on Instagram. "The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera."

Eva and Ryan share two daughters: Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six.