Gigi Hadid praises Taylor Swift's culinary skills: 'She's an exceptional cook'

Gigi Hadid will never miss a dinner party hosted by Taylor Swift.



During an interview for InStyle magazine published Tuesday, the model/TV personality praised her longtime friend's cooking skills.



"Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her. She also makes a really good Bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love. So, I love to cook, but it's also such a treat to get cooked for," she gushed. "And when you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that, I think that that's when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you're both working towards manifesting those really special moments."



Elsewhere in the interview, Gigi shared that she loves to try out new dishes - but is sometimes so busy that she simply ends up eating her two-year-old daughter Khai's leftovers.



"Since becoming a mom, I find myself fully eating whatever's leftover from Khai; pancakes, chicken nuggets," the 27-year-old continued. "I think that life's all about balance and sometimes I'm really craving a salad, but sometimes I want ribs and a Coca-Cola."