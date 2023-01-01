Jennifer Garner doesn't let her kids use social media

Jennifer Garner has revealed that she disallowed her children from using social media.

During an appearance on the Today show, the 13 Going on 30 star shared the tactic she used to keep her kids offline.

“I just said to my kids, ‘Tell me - show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,’” Jennifer explained. “But find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it's not good for teenagers, and then we'll chat.”

The actress shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel.

“My eldest is grateful,” she said when asked how her children feel about the rule. “And we'll see. It's a long haul.”

Jennifer continued, “I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there.”

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted her kids think she’s “extra”, saying, “I think my children live feeling that way… They would tattoo it.”