Brian Cox reveals how he hid Succession spoiler from media

Brian Cox has explained how he hid the big reveal in the latest episode of Succession from the media.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Succession star discussed how he helped throw the media off the scent by filming dummy scenes after the shocking twist in episode 3 of season four.

In the latest episode, Cox's character Logan Roy dies. Succession creators reportedly wrote and filmed fake scenes to prevent the spoiler from leaking via paparazzi photos before the episode officially aired.

In the fake scene, Logan could be seen present with the rest of the cast in a church, obscuring the fact that it depicted his funeral.

"They invented this scene that I was to play at the church. I can't remember the church, it was uptown, very fancy, big Catholic church," Brian recalled. "What happened was I was on my way to film this scene and I got the call saying, 'We're so behind, and it's a scene that will never be used because it's your funeral, so don't come.' And I thought no, I'd better go."

He continued, "I'd better go because I know there's going to be a lot of paparazzi there, and as sure as eggs, I went there and as soon as I got out of the car they started clicking away. So immediately I was able to put off the fact that it was my (character's) funeral."

The actor added that he was "very proud" of himself for keeping the secret between January 2022 and the episode's broadcast on Sunday.

"I'm hopeless at keeping secrets," he noted. "It was a triumph, an absolute triumph. I was very proud of myself."

The final season of Succession continues on Sunday.