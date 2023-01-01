Tom Sandoval claims Ariana Madix 'turned blind eye' to Raquel Leviss affair

Tom Sandoval has alleged Ariana Madix "turned a blind eye" to his affair with Raquel Leviss.

During an appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff that aired on Tuesday, the TV personality addressed the bombshell news that he had cheated on his longtime girlfriend with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel.

As part of the conversation, Tom alleged Ariana may have known more about his infidelity than she let on.

"She had heard things and seen things about Raquel but was very much turning a blind eye or just trusting me, I guess," he said. "I was seeing Raquel as often as I could - which I know that sounds horrible - and FaceTiming her all the time and, like, Ariana didn't even notice because that's just how separate our lives were."

In addition, Tom claimed he and Ariana had been living "separate lives" for a while and that he had suggested taking a break from the relationship before the affair was discovered.

"When I said hypothetically, 'If we broke up,' she basically was like, you know, 'Definitely not going to the reunion, quitting the show, f**k the sandwich shop' - which she's supposed to open up with Katie (Maloney)," the 39-year-old claimed. "And (she said), 'We're selling the house and I'm deleting all social media and I'm moving away.'"

Ariana has not yet responded to Tom's latest comments.