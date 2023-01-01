Gérard Depardieu accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by 13 women

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by 13 women.



In an investigative report published by Mediapart on Wednesday, 13 female actors, make-up artists and production staff accused the Green Card actor of unwanted touching and "sexually inappropriate jests" on film and TV sets between 2004 and 2022.



"They attest to have been subjected to a hand on their buttock, between the legs, or on their thighs or stomach; as well as obscene sexual propositions, and sometimes insistent groaning," the report reads.



Depardieu's lawyers at Paris-based law firm Cabinet Temime have denied all the allegations, insisting to the outlet that the accounts seem to be based on "very subjective appreciations and/or moral judgments".



"He formally denies all the charges likely to fall under criminal law," they added.



The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to Variety that none of the 13 women have taken legal action against the 74-year-old.



Depardieu was previously accused of rape by French actress Charlotte Arnould. She claimed he sexually assaulted her twice in his Paris home in the summer of 2018. He was charged with rape in December 2020 and the investigation is still ongoing.