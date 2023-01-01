Harry Potter TV series in the works

A major Harry Potter television series is officially in development.



On Wednesday, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they have ordered a scripted "decade-long series" which will be a "faithful adaptation" of the beloved fantasy books written by author and executive producer, J.K. Rowling.



While the original movies starred the likes of Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, producers confirmed the TV adaptation will "feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom".



"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," said Rowling in a statement.



The Max Original programme will be available on Max - the company's new streaming service - in the U.S. and globally once produced.



Accordingly, Casey Bloys, chairman and chief executive at HBO & Max Content, can't wait to get started on the project.



"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," he added. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."



The series will be executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts, with David Heyman also in talks to serve as a producer.



A potential release date has not yet been announced.



Rowling published her debut novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, in 1997. The film adaptation was released in 2001.