Ariana DeBose to host 2023 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose has signed up to host the Tony Awards for the second consecutive year.

The West Side Story actress will emcee Broadway theatre's biggest awards show on 11 June at the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights.

"I was honoured to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back," DeBose said in a statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavour to the magic of the Tony Awards."

Executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner referenced DeBose's divisive performance at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards by adding, "Ariana will host and dance and sing, we're so thrilled she's back to do the thing."

In her headline-grabbing musical number in February, the Oscar-winning actress performed a rap featuring the names of the nominees and the now-famous line, "Angela Bassett did the thing."

DeBose was previously nominated for the Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony Award for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Her other theatre credits include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, and Motown the Musical.

The nominations for the 76th Tony Awards will be unveiled on 2 May and the show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on 11 June.