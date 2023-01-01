Jamie Foxx hospitalised after suffering 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx is recovering after being rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency on Tuesday.

The actor's daughter Corinne shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday evening in which she revealed that her father had to be hospitalised due to an undisclosed medical emergency.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family.

Despite not disclosing the nature of the medical issue, the family assured fans that Foxx, 55, is currently recovering from his health scare.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement continued. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx had been in Atlanta, Georgia shooting his latest movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott. Filming took place in London between December and early March before moving to Atlanta.

It is currently unknown how Foxx's medical issue will affect the production schedule.