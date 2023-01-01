Kris Jenner gifted Kourtney Kardashian her late father's wedding ring ahead of nuptials

Kris Jenner gifted the ring she wore during her marriage to Robert Kardashian to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of her wedding to Travis Barker last year.

In the newly released Hulu special titled 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, viewers got to see personal archive footage from Kourtney and Travis's nuptials that took place in Portofino, Italy in May 2022.

During a rehearsal dinner that took place the night before the couple tied the knot, Kris surprised her eldest child with a very sentimental gift - the ring that Robert gave to her when they wed in 1978.

"She gave me her wedding ring from my dad," Kourtney explained during a voiceover. "When my dad died, I remember thinking like, 'I never wanna get married because my dad isn't here to walk me down the aisle,' so that gift meant so much."

Travis added, "It was amazing."

Robert, the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, and Kris divorced in 1991.

The lawyer passed away at the age of 59 in 2003 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer two months earlier.

During the special episode, Kourtney also reflected on what her father would have thought of her husband-to-be.

The 43-year-old said, "My dad would have loved Travis, and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways. I can't even explain them. I felt his presence, and I think I just felt calm."

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer officially wed in Santa Barbara, California in early May 2022 after getting engaged in October 2021.

The reality TV star was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children.