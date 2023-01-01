Wes Anderson's Asteroid City to premiere in competition at Cannes Film Festival

Wes Anderson's upcoming movie Asteroid City has been selected to compete at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The Grand Budapest Hotel filmmaker will hit the red carpet on the Croisette in May to debut his latest movie alongside his star-studded cast, with potential appearances from Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, and Jason Schwartzman.

Asteroid City will compete for the Palme d'Or for best film alongside Todd Haynes's May December, starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, and The Old Oak by Ken Loach.

Other competing titles include Jessica Hausner's Club Zero, starring Mia Wasikowska; Alice Rohrwacher's La Chimera, starring Isabella Rossellini and Josh O'Connor; Karim Aïnouz's Firebrand, starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, and Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The competing titles will be judged by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, who won his second Palme d'Or in 2022 for Triangle of Sadness. The remaining members of the competition jury have yet to be announced.

During the line-up unveiling on Wednesday, it was also revealed that episodes of Sam Levinson's upcoming HBO series The Idol, starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, will screen out of competition.

It was previously announced that the French festival will open with Maïwenn's Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp. Other notable out-of-competition premieres include Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Pedro Almodóvar's short film Strange Way of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will take place between 16 and 27 May.