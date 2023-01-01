Michelle Yeoh takes Oscar trophy to visit father's grave in Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh took her Oscar trophy with her for a recent visit to her father's grave in Malaysia.

Last month, the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star won the Best Actress prize at the 2023 Academy Awards for her performance as Evelyn in the comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Michelle posted a photo of her mother Janet Yeoh holding her Oscar as well as a snap showing her clutching the statuette near her beloved dad's grave.

"Brought Mr.O home.... Without my parents love and trust and support... I wouldn't be here today... love so much (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Michelle's father, Yeoh Kian Teik, passed away at the age of 89 in 2014.

The 60-year-old's visit to her homeland appeared to have coincided with a traditional festival called Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day. This is when people visit the graves of their ancestors.

Michelle made history at the 2023 Academy Awards by becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress and the first Malaysian to win an Oscar in any category.

On stage, she proudly stated, "For all the boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof (to) dream big, dreams do come true."

Michelle also addressed her family in Malaysia and said, "I love you guys, I'm bringing this home to you."