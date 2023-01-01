Tan France to be father-of-two

Tan France is to be a dad again.



In an interview for People magazine published on Thursday, the Queer Eye star and his husband Rob France announced that their second child is on the way.



The couple welcomed a son named Ismail in July 2021.



"We are so excited about Ismail having a sibling, but the most exciting part is that he will have somebody hopefully for the rest of his life that he gets to call his person," the TV personality smiled.



Tan went on to note that he and Rob have a "wonderful" relationship with the surrogate. They also already know the sex of the baby and have a name in mind.



However, the pair will be keeping details under wraps until the tot arrives.



"I always knew these two names that I loved the most. And so thankfully, Rob loves them also," the 39-year-old added.



Tan and Rob married in 2007.