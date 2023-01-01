Quinta Brunson unsure if Oprah Winfrey is her 'mentor or another mother'

Quinta Brunson has joked that she is unsure whether Oprah Winfrey is her mentor or "another mother".

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, host Jimmy asked the Abbott Elementary creator/star about her relationship with the media mogul.

"She's very supportive. Sometimes I feel like I've gained a mentor, other times I think I've gained another mother," she smiled. "Which to anyone who has one mother sometimes two can be like, that's a lot of moms."

Quinta went on to insist that she never asked Oprah to serve as a mentor figure but is always pleased to receive advice from the former talk show host.

The 33-year-old actress shared, "She's truly wonderful and, I mean, I don't often ask for like mentors or anything like that but it's nice to have someone who knows the ropes of television so well just kind of be available for me to ask stuff."

Elsewhere in the interview with Jimmy, Quinta also discussed the upcoming series of Abbott Elementary and talked about shooting the finale in her hometown of Philadelphia.

A release date for the third season of the ABC sitcom has not yet been announced.