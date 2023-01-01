Millie Bobby Brown announces Florence By Mills Coffee line

Millie Bobby Brown has announced the launch of her new coffee line.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Stranger Things star announced her Florence By Mills brand would be adding a coffee line in the future.

“If you know me, you know I can’t start my day without my morning coffee! I’m so excited that I can finally share Florence By Mills Coffee with you all,” Millie captioned her announcement video. “We have had so much fun creating and sampling the delicious coffee and I can’t wait for you all to try the launch collection!”

She continued, “Looking forward to all of our coffee chats together!”

In the video itself, the actress gushed, “I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve been working on. Florence By Mills Coffee has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember, and now it can finally be yours…

“I’m so proud of this brand and I hope you love it just as much as I do.”