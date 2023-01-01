Travis Barker 'didn't want to ruin friendship' with Kourtney Kardashian by pursuing romance

Travis Barker was hesitant about pursuing his romantic feelings for Kourtney Kardashian and ruining their friendship.

In the Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis on Thursday, Kourtney and Travis gave fans an inside look at their Italian wedding ceremony in May 2022.

During the episode, Travis gave a speech detailing his and Kourtney's history, which began as a friendship before turning romantic.

"We're all here because I fell in love with my best friend Kourtney," the drummer began. "In my heart and soul, I knew you were the one before I had realised. The sense of home I felt any time I was around you was undeniable."

He continued, "Going to museums together, nights at the Jack, carving pumpkins, working out every day together - even when I hadn't slept because I was at the studio late, but I didn't want to miss a chance to see you - playing house. Deep down, I always knew."

Calling Kourtney "a great mother", "a great friend", "beautiful", "classy", "healthy", and "sometimes vegan", Travis added, "I wanted to protect you from anything, from anyone trying to hurt you, from the moment I met you. For so long, I just didn't want to ruin our friendship by trying anything, but I did attempt a couple of times."

He revealed, "Everyone would always say, 'You and Kourtney need to hook up,' or, 'Are you sure you're not hooking up?!' I think for a while I just told myself to be thankful that I have someone special in my life who has been a friend for so long, but I also knew that if we ever got together, something more powerful than either of us had experienced would happen and it did."

He concluded, "I didn't want to ever be with another person."

Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship on social media in February 2021 and they got engaged that October.