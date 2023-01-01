Kerry Washington sends 'love and prayers' to co-star Jamie Foxx following medical emergency

Kerry Washington sent her love and prayers to her "movie huzbin" Jamie Foxx on Thursday in response to his recent medical emergency.

On Wednesday evening, the actor's family announced that he was recovering after being hospitalised due to an undisclosed "medical complication" on Tuesday.

Washington responded to the announcement on Thursday by sharing a throwback picture of her and her co-star on Instagram.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin (sic)," she wrote in the caption, followed by several praying hands and love heart emojis.

Washington played the wife of Foxx's characters in 2004's Ray and 2012's Django Unchained.

The Scandal star wasn't the only celebrity to react to Foxx's health scare. Basketball star LeBron James tweeted, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

In addition, actor/comedian D.L. Hughley posted, "Praying for my dude!!!!!!!!"

Foxx's family assured fans that the 55-year-old is recovering from his medical emergency in their statement, which was posted on his daughter Corinne's Instagram page.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx was in the middle of shooting Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta, Georgia. It has not been confirmed how his health scare has affected the filming schedule.