Judy Blume claims J K Rowling statement 'taken out of context'

Judy Blume has clarified her comments surrounding J K Rowling and the trans community.

While speaking to The Sunday Times for a new interview, the author behind Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was quoted in support of the Harry Potter writer’s previous comments about the trans community.

“I love her,” Blume was reported as praising Rowling. “I am behind her 100% as I watch from afar.”

After the interview was published, Blume clarified on Twitter she was not supporting Rowling’s transphobic comments in the quote, but rather how she’d handled trolls online.

“I wholly support the trans community,” Blume tweeted. “My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer - or person - who has been harassed online. I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people.”

She added, “Anything to the contrary is total bulls**t.”

The author also referenced another article written by Variety, in which she was quoted as slamming book banning across the United States, asking, “What are you protecting your children from?”, deeming “educating them”, “arming them with knowledge”, and “supporting” what children want to read as true protection.

“No child is going to become transgender or gay or lesbian because they read a book. It’s not going to happen,” she said. “They may say, ‘Oh, this is just like me. This is what I’m feeling and thinking about.’ Or, ‘I’m interested in this because I have friends who may be gay, bi, lesbian.’ They want to know!”