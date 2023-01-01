Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with family and friends

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower over the weekend.

The Mean Girls actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories on Sunday showing her sitting at an outdoors table beside her sister Aliana and mother Dina.

In the caption, she simply wrote, "Take the time to smile."

Lindsay wore a sleeveless orange outfit and sat near a gift and a yellow frosted cake. Decorations featuring the words "Oh baby" and "Hello world" appeared on the table.

Celebrity stylist and fashion blogger Juliet Angus also attended the celebration. Alongside a selfie with the actress, she wrote on Instagram, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be @lindsaylohan."

Lindsay's friend Samantha Pariente also attended the bash. She posted a selfie alongside Lindsay and Aliana on Instagram and added, "16 years and nearly 3 babies later... it's still us."

Elsewhere over the weekend, Lindsay's brother Dakota shared a picture of himself and Bader at dinner and commented, "Ma brother for life."

It is believed the celebration took place in Dubai, where Lindsay and Bader live.

The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy in mid-March by posting a photo of a tiny onesie on Instagram with the words, "Coming soon..."

In a statement to multiple outlets, the couple said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives! We are beyond happy for this blessing in our lives."