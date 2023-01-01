Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have no plans to work together again

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have no plans to work together again in the near future.

The Mummy actress and James Bond actor starred alongside each other in 2011's Dream House and a couple of stage productions, including the 2013 Broadway play Betrayal.

During an appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Weisz revealed that they prefer to work separately and keep their family life as private as possible.

"I think we aren't going to at the moment," the 53-year-old said. "I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family. And then we go to work separately.

"We really enjoyed that experience, but also it means we can alternate. So I can stay home with the family while he works. We can swap out. If we're both doing something at the same time, it's probably less ideal."

Weisz and Craig, who married in 2011, live in Brooklyn and share a four-year-old daughter. Weisz also has a 16-year-old son named Henry, while he has a 31-year-old daughter named Ella.

In a separate interview with The Observer on Sunday, the British actress stated that fame "doesn't really exist" to her.

"Celebrity - it really doesn't mean anything to me. And it's no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It's no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don't even know what 'celebrity' means. I don't think of myself like that," she shared.

"It doesn't really exist to me. I'm used to it now. Like, if someone recognises my husband, it's just part of life - they're normally really nice and go, 'Best Bond ever!' or whatever. It's not in a place where it's difficult, or oppressive."