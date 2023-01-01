Emma Watson reflects on past year as she celebrates 33rd birthday

Emma Watson marked her 33rd birthday over the weekend by celebrating the ups and downs she experienced in the past year.

The Harry Potter actress returned to Instagram for the first time since December to post a series of black-and-white professional images that had been taken on her birthday last year.

In honour of her 33rd birthday on Saturday, Emma wrote a lengthy caption in which she gave fans an insight into her life over the past year.

"This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn't even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let's just say that now I am well acquainted," she began. "I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women's environmental investment fund."

The Little Women star went on to reveal that she was "only able to do things one handed for months" after she cut her thumbnail off on both hands while trying to cook.

"I felt really sad and really p**sed off about a lot of things," she continued. "I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."

The British actress explained that she didn't share the photos last year because she "wasn't ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon". She concluded her post by thanking her brother Alex for helping her see the funny side of difficult times and the "witches in my coven" for "helping me arrive at where and who I am now".