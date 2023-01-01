Joshua Jackson 'wasn't ready' for marriage before meeting Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson didn't feel ready for marriage until he met Jodie Turner-Smith.



The Dawson's Creek actor revealed in an interview with The Times on Sunday that he changed his mind about getting married and having kids after he met the Queen & Slim star through a mutual friend in 2018.



When asked what made him settle down, he said, "Partially it's age. I'm old enough to be able to do this. Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life.



"If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn't think I ever wanted to get married."



According to Joshua, who was previously in a relationship with actress Diane Kruger between 2006 and 2016, he and Jodie maintained their romance was only "casual" in the early days, even if their actions suggested otherwise.



"In the beginning, we did this dance with each other like, 'Oh, this is casual.' Except that we'd spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time," he added.



And when the 36-year-old actress proposed to him during a New Year's holiday in Nicaragua, he instinctively said yes.



"I don't know if she planned it or if it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, but out popped a proposal I was not expecting and the organic and instinctive answer was yes," he shared. "Six months later she was pregnant and we were on our way.



"And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife. (Fatherhood) has changed me in every single possible way."



Joshua and Jodie, who married in December 2019, welcomed daughter Janie in April 2020.