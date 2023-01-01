Ray Romano saved from 'widowmaker' heart attack after procedure

Ray Romano has shared details of a health scare he recently went through.



During an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the Everybody Loves Raymond star revealed his doctor recently told him he was at risk of a “widowmaker” heart attack due to a 90 percent blocked artery in his heart.



Describing himself as “lucky” that he discovered the issue, Ray recalled undergoing a procedure to lower his risk of a heart attack. He said, “I had to have a stent put in.”



According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a stent placement for the heart “is a tiny, expandable metal mesh coil” which “is put into the newly opened area of the artery to help keep the artery from narrowing or closing”.



Ray also revealed he was diagnosed as pre-diabetic. Though the comedian and actor has not been on cholesterol medication, he expressed that, “If I could go back 20 years, I would have gone on the meds.”



Previously, Ray told Entertainment Tonight that he first went to see a cardiologist when he started getting chest pains from directing and acting in the film Somewhere In Queens.