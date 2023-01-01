Mischa Barton to guest star on Australian soap Neighbours

Mischa Barton has been cast as a guest star on the newest season of Neighbours.

Deadline announced on Monday The OC actress would join the Australian soap cast as a guest star on the show’s newest season, following Neighbours’ revival on Amazon Freevee.

According to a promotional post, Mischa has been cast as Reece, “an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be”. She has been set to appear alongside original series stars Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne, who have agreed to reprise their Neighbours roles for Freevee.

Freevee rescued the series following its cancellation in 2021. Neighbours announced it would no longer air on Australia’s Network 10 or Britain’s Channel 5 after a 37-year run, due to the UK network pulling funding from the show.

Mischa most recently wrapped production on crime thriller Invitation to a Murder for ACE Entertainment.

The new season of Neighbours has been scheduled to launch on Freevee in the fall.