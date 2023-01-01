Jennifer Garner awarded key to her hometown Charleston

Jennifer Garner has received the key to her hometown, Charleston.

During a Monday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 13 Going on 30 star was surprised with a birthday gift from her hometown of Charleston, West Virginia.

Host Drew Barrymore announced that in celebration of Jennifer’s birthday, she would receive a key to the city, and “from here on out April 17th will be known as Jennifer Garner Day in Charleston”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress was asked whether she thought before 13 Going on 30’s release that the movie would become a classic.

“No idea. And I just had dinner with Judy Greer who plays my frenemy,” Jennifer responded. “But yes I just knew that - we’ve talked about it the three of us how it kind of grows, because I think the kids who were thirteen when it came out are now thirty and god bless them.”

13 Going on 30 was released in 2004. Those who were 13 years old at the time of the movie’s release would likely be 32 years old today.