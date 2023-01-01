Bill Hader and Ali Wong dating again

Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again following a brief split.

Last December, editors at Page Six reported that the Barry actor and stand-up comedy star had parted ways following a brief romance but remained friends.

But on Tuesday, a representative for Bill told Entertainment Tonight: "Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again."

In a recent interview with Collider, the 44-year-old sparked speculation that he had reunited with Ali, 40 when he mentioned his "girlfriend" as part of the conversation.

"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation," he said.

The pair initially started dating just months after Ali - who is currently headlining Netflix's Beef - split from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta. The former couple shares two children.

Bill was married to Maggie Carey, the mother of his three daughters, from 2006 until 2018. In recent years, he has been linked to actresses Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick.