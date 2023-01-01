Sheryl Lee Ralph jokes about 'modest' bouquet she received from Oprah Winfrey

Sheryl Lee Ralph struggled to get a bouquet of flowers sent to her by Oprah Winfrey into her home.



During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, host Stephen asked the actress about the enormous arrangement she received from the media mogul after she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Abbott Elementary at the 2022 Emmy Awards last September.



"It took a flatbed to bring the flowers on," the 66-year-old recalled of the bouquet. "It took four men and a truck to get the flowers to my house. If I didn't have wide doors at my house, they would be sitting out on the front curb."



She continued: "So, it was just an amazing moment, and there was no way to lift it. It must have weighed at least 100 pounds."



The moment was recorded by Sheryl's son, Etienne Maurice, and posted on TikTok.



In the footage, the star can be seen enthusiastically receiving the bouquet of pink and white flowers as she exclaimed, "Wow, yes!"



Elsewhere in the chat, Sheryl also discussed the season finale of Abbott Elementary and what it is like to work with children on the sitcom.



"When you work with children, you always go home at a decent hour," she joked, before praising the young actors on the show. "These kids are so sweet, so bright, so smart. When I enter my classroom, I know that I am looking at the next generations of show business."



The season finale of Abbott Elementary will air on ABC this Wednesday. The hit series has already been renewed for a third season.