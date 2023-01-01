Kylie Jenner used to 'steal' Kris Jenner's car as a teenager

Kylie Jenner has revealed she used to "steal" Kris Jenner's car "a lot" as a teenager.



In an interview for the latest issue of HOMME Girls magazine, the reality TV star was asked whether she ever went through a rebellious period in her teen years.



In response, Kylie recalled how she would take her mother's car without permission at night and drive from their home in suburban Calabasas into Los Angeles.



"Oh, I stole my mom's car a lot. Because we grew up in Calabasas, which is outside of the city, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into LA. It was a whole new world. So, I used to steal her car," she smiled. "I used to take my mom's car into the city, and I would make sure I was home before my parents woke up, which was at like 5:30 in the morning. I had to be home between four and 4:30am."



And while Kylie got away with sneaking out for a period of time, she eventually got caught.



"My mom caught me once and we had this huge meeting. She was like, 'I know you've been coming home every morning at 4am and this can never happen again!' That was probably as bad as it got. I'm sure they already knew that me and my friends were sneaking out. We literally had to pass their bedroom to leave the house," the 25-year-old added.