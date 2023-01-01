Kim and Khloé Kardashian visit California prison 'to advocate for reform'

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have visited Los Angeles County’s California State Prison.

In partnership with Michael Rubin and REFORM Alliance’s Future Shapers Advisory Council, Khloé and Kim spoke with incarcerated individuals at California State Prison on Monday to learn more about reforming the United States’ prison system.

“It’s always an honour to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls,” Kim shared after the visit, via People. “Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws."

She continued to say, "Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM’s Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight.”

Kim founded the Future Shapers Advisory Council in February this year, alongside existing members of REFORM.

The organisation was established in 2018 by rapper Meek Mill, alongside individuals including Michael, Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter, and Robert Kraft.