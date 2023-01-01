Hayden Panettiere turned to liver specialist for help during alcoholism battle

Hayden Panettiere turned to a liver specialist after she developed jaundice during her battle with alcoholism.

The Nashville star entered rehab for the first time in 2015 to address her addiction to alcohol and opioids, however, she later returned to drinking after she left the showbiz industry. It was during this time that her alcoholism truly started to affect her physical health.

"I struggled with sleep deprivation. Sleep is massive," the Heroes actress told Women's Health magazine. "It affects your motor skills, your ability to think and your overall health.

"My body was like, 'enough'. I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn't normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps."

Hayden, now 33, returned to a treatment centre in 2021 and is now sober.

In addition to discussing her health issues, the actress also opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Kaya in 2014.

Speaking openly about that time in her life, the mother-of-one admitted, "I should have gone on antidepressants (to cope with the postpartum depression), but you have to find the right one that works for you. They don't mix well with alcohol, and I wasn't ready to stop drinking."

Hayden returned to the spotlight in March to promote her comeback in the horror movie Scream VI.