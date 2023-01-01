Charlize Theron and Jesse Eisenberg join Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon

Charlize Theron and Jesse Eisenberg have signed on for the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon.

The School for Good and Evil star and Zombieland actor have agreed to take part in the upcoming Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon event, set to raise money for LGBTQ+ causes and drag performers.

"The recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me. I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years," Jesse wrote in a statement, reports Rolling Stone. "Drag artists represent joy, creativity and celebrate the many wonderful ways to be in our society. To attribute anything else to them is appalling and dangerous."

Charlize and Jesse will join Amy Schumer and previously-announced guests Leslie Jones, David Cross, Amber Tamblyn, Whitney Cummings, Marcia Gay Harden and Sarah Silverman.

In March, Tennessee became the first U.S. state to restrict drag performances in public, while anti-drag bills are also in the works in other states.

"The nerve of these disingenuous politicians is unfathomable," Sarah said in a statement. "The number one killer of children is guns and these NRA pawns deflect it with a completely fabricated problem that puts the drag community in danger. The hypocrisy is astounding."

Drag performers including Trixie, Bob the Drag Queen, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change and Eureka O'Hara will participate in the telethon.

Drag Isn't Dangerous will broadcast live on the Moment.co website on 7 May, with tickets to watch costing $20 (£16) each.