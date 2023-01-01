Ryan Reynolds 'pestered' Hugh Jackman to make Wolverine return

Ryan Reynolds "pestered" Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'.

The 54-year-old actor is due to return as Logan/Wolverine in the upcoming superhero blockbuster and Ryan explained how he was desperate to get the 'X-Men' character involved in the 'Deadpool' franchise.

He told ET Canada: "We've wanted this for decades... it's weirdly the perfect time.

"I never stopped (trying to get him to come back as Wolverine). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing's the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited."

Hugh promised fans that his appearance in 'Deadpool 3' will not alter the previous 'X-Men' timeline and Reynolds promised that the movie – which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – will provide a "divergence" from the star's other work as the clawed character.

The 'Free Guy' actor said: "And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Jackman previously revealed that he would only return as Wolverine on the basis that the events of the 2017 film 'Logan' were not tampered with, as fans consider the picture to be the perfect conclusion for the character.

He told SiriusXM: "It's all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines.

"Now we can go back because, you know, it's science. So, I don't have to screw with the 'Logan' timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too."