Kate Beckinsale forced to move house after catfishing scam

Kate Beckinsale has revealed she was forced to move house during lockdown because men kept showing up at her door believing they were in a relationship.

The Underworld actress revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that several men had been scammed by imposters posing as her online and showed up at her Los Angeles home thinking she was their girlfriend.

"During lockdown several men had been catfished to the degree that they flew to Los Angeles from out of state, had been given my home address and arrived on my doorstep late at night (on different nights, over a couple of week period) thinking we were in some sort of relationship," she wrote. "My boyfriend at the time and I were completely freaked out, the catfished guys were humiliated and some of them arrested, the scammers weren't caught and I ended up ultimately having to move house. So long story short, if you think I'm messaging you, it's not me."

The British actress revealed the incident as she shared an improvised sketch called Kate by comedian Jimmy Wyngarde. In the sketch, he tells his friend that he's dating the actress and shows off their messages. The friend laughs and insists he's been scammed.

"Can this please be the definitive answer to anyone who thinks I am messaging them or talking to them on google hangouts or asking them for money or sending pictures of my passport or driving license - or that my personal assistant is messaging them on my behalf or anything in that vein," she insisted. "It's absolutely NOT me and you are being horribly taken advantage of and please report and block anyone doing this to you."

She concluded her post by thanking Jimmy, who she doesn't personally know, for "putting it so perfectly".